Members of Penticton council take cross-border trip to economic conference

Two Penticton city counsellors were in Idaho this week, part of an international conference looking at economic best practices and trade concerns.

More than 500 state and provincial legislators and government and industry leaders were in attendance at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region meeting in Boise.

Representing Penticton were deputy Mayor Helena Konanz and Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to hear from and share with other elected officials who are facing similar challenges,” said Konanz in a press release issued Thursday.

“We see that natural disasters are becoming more frequent, so what are the steps we can take to mitigate the dangers. We discussed the need to create workforce housing and how we must collaborate on issues like quagga mussels that threaten our lakes. We want to deliver the best for Penticton and this was a chance to find ways to improve services to residents.”

According to the city, the total estimated cost of the trip to city coffers is $7,500.