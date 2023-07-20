A new fire chief has been appointed to lead the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: RDOS Fire Chief Tony Madeira, Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department.

A new fire chief has been named to lead the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department.

Tony Madeira has volunteered at the fire department for 20 years and has served as deputy chief for the past six years.

Madeira commented “I’m excited and honoured to take on the role of fire chief for the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department, Kaleden has been my home for more than 25 years and I plan to be around for a long time to help and serve this beautiful village I call home.”

Madeira was appointed to the position by the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen on July 20 who noted that he has “played a vital role in organizing and implementing training programs, including over-the-bank rope rescue and auto extrication. Both of these training programs have had significant impacts on saving lives.”

He has also championed establishing the fire department's training centre, which is a central place focused on various training activities including auto extrication and wildland training.

Subrina Monteith, Electoral Area “I” director, said about the appointment, “fire chief Madeira brings a wealth of knowledge to the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department and the community is fortunate to have him in this important leadership role.”