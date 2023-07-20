'Could just be somebody house-cleaning': Origin of suspected live artillery found at Keremeos landfill unknown

Photo: RDOS The Keremeos Transfer Station.

The Canadian Armed Forces bomb unit is on scene at the Keremeos landfill to explode two unexploded mortar shells found on site Wednesday.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen CAO Bill Newell said Thursday that the artillery will be dealt with by explosion.

"Typically what they'll do is they'll look at the pictures of it, determine if it might be live or dormant. They believe they were live, but they'll find out for sure when they actually report out after seeing them," Newell said, at the RDOS board meeting.

"The intent is now that they'll dig a pit at the landfill. They'll cover that with sandbags. They'll explode the shells in that pit, thereby mitigating any sort of impact on nearby community."

So far, the shells have been determined as being old, Vietnam-era, and very small. The military does not anticipate any problems with the detonation.

RDOS director Riley Gettens asked whether the shells had been placed on purpose.

"Is the idea perhaps that someone just misplaced them? That it wasn't intentional, there was no agenda behind this?" she asked.

Newell said authorities do not know at this time.

"Because they are so old, it could just be somebody house-cleaning. You just never know."