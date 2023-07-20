Penticton city councillor plans to continue in politics, journalism after history of unproven sexual assault allegations resurfaces

Photo: James Miller James Miller in a handout photo from the 2022 municipal election.

Penticton city councillor James Miller plans to continue working as a journalist and politician in the community, after a decades-old sexual assault charge — of which he was acquitted — recently came to light.

Miller, managing editor of the Penticton Herald newspaper and an active Penticton city councillor, has a past dealing with the court system that was not shared during his campaign in the 2021 by-election nor the 2022 regular election.

Online court records and newspaper clippings from Sarnia, Ont. show that Miller went on trial for sexual assault involving minors in the early 2000s, when he was a youth basketball coach and sports journalist working for the Sarnia Observer.

When that history was shared in the media Wednesday, Miller referred all requests from media to his lawyer Michael Welsh.

The City of Penticton put out a press release, quoting Mayor Julius Bloomfield stating council has "asked Councillor Miller not to attend public events until we’ve reached a conclusion on this," referring to a direction to city staff to "make appropriate inquiries."

On Thursday, Welsh provided the following unedited statement from his client:

"Almost two decades ago I was charged with assault and sexual assault and sexual interference. In 2006 I was acquitted of all those charges. I remain grateful to the Canadian legal system that found these allegations against me were unproven. Since the charges were dismissed, I have moved on with my personal and professional life, believing that this difficult time in my past was now behind me and no longer relevant. It is troubling that someone has now attempted to make this old court case news, but I trust people in this community will judge me on the work I have done on their behalf as a Councillor and as editor of a local newspaper. My present goals remain to work for the citizens of Penticton as one of their Councillors and to continue my profession as a journalist."

Castanet has also reached out to Shannon Huggard, general manager of the Penticton Herald, for comment.