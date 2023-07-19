Penticton councillor steps back after old criminal case resurfaces

Photo: Lambton County Archives James Miller, right, in an undated Lambton County Archive, Ontario, photo

A bombshell from a Penticton councillor's past has come back to haunt him, as criminal charges of alleged past sexual assault involving minor boys—which he was acquitted for—have resurfaced.

James Miller, managing editor of the Penticton Herald newspaper and an active Penticton city councillor, has a past dealing with the court system that was not shared during his campaign in the 2021 by-election nor the 2022 regular election.

Online court records and newspaper clippings from Sarnia, Ont. show that Miller went on trial for sexual assault in the mid-2000s.

Miller was a youth basketball coach and sports journalist writing for the Sarnia Observer.

Prosecutors alleged that in February 2005, when the St. Clair Mini-Colts basketball team travelled to Peterborough, Ont. for a basketball tournament, Miller, one of their coaches, was in attendance.

Boys also in attendance reported alleged inappropriate behaviour by Miller, including sexual touching, masturbation and watching porn, according to Sarnia Observer reporting at the time. Miller was put on unpaid leave by The Observer while court proceedings took place.

Justice Steven Rogan of Windsor, according to the Observer's reporting, found evidence did not prove Miller guilty of the alleged incidents. Miller had denied the allegations throughout the process.

Miller was also acquitted by the same judge of two charges of assault in relation to allegations dating back to 1986.

Miller subsequently moved to the Okanagan, where he has had a career in newspapers and, recently, politics.

Rumblings about his past began surfacing on social media in summer 2023, including multiple messages sent to local news outlet which prompted investigation.

On Wednesday, the City of Penticton issued a statement from Mayor Julius Bloomfield:

"Council is just learning of these concerning events from Councillor Miller’s past in Ontario and have directed staff to make appropriate inquiries," Bloomfield wrote.

"As well, council has asked Councillor Miller not to attend public events until we’ve reached a conclusion on this.”

Castanet reached out to Miller for comment, who directed Castanet to his lawyer Michael Welsh. Welsh has been contacted and Castanet will update this story with his comment should it be received.

Castanet has also reached out to Shannon Huggard, general manager of the Penticton Herald, for comment.

Photo: Sarnia Observer