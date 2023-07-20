Penticton's Sudbury Beach concession stands' new operators are two local teens passionate about business

Casey Richardson

Two Penticton teenagers with a passion for business have started their own shop this summer at Sudbury Beach, taking over the city-owned concession stand.

Elias Hunt and Kai Godfrey are both 15 years old and have been best friends since childhood. The pair has always wanted to start up a business and were given the chance to pitch to the City of Penticton to get one started.

They officially opened Breezy Bites on Saturday.

"So my mom works at the city, in recreation and she told me about how they didn't have anyone to run the concession," Godfrey said. "I thought, 'Yeah, that'd be a super cool opportunity to be able to learn a lot of things.' So I just kind of just jumped right in."

Hunt said Godfrey pitched the idea to him at school one day and he was immediately on board.

"We've tried to start our own business in the past. But this one seemed like it was actually going to work. So we put our mind to it for the next few weeks and we eventually got it," he added.

The teens then said they had a 'big meeting' with the city and presented their proposal.

Soon after, they found out they were awarded the contract.

"We didn't get confirmation until only a week or two ago. We bought all our supplies, bought all our food, and make sure we were super prepared. This place came with like a lot of things here. But we bought like stools, we brought in the ice cream machine, our deep fryers we bought," Hunt said.

The concession sells fries, hot dogs, candy bags, and drinks, and they have plans to expand into ice cream.

"My parents own [Glow SUP adventures and Beach Rentals] and used to run this. So they were able to give us a lot of knowledge, a lot of help on it. We had some really good resources and some really good people on our side," Godfrey added.

Since the two don't yet have a driver's license, they said their parents are helping out with trips to grocery and supplies stores.

"But all the work inside here, all the planning and the restocking and like the notes that we're taking and the costing, it's all us," Hunt said.

Currently, the concession is run seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. by just the two teens. They may hire more people if revenue grows.

"I just hope to be able to learn a lot and hopefully have some fun along the way," Godfrey said.

"We went into this business [thinking] even if we weren't going to make anything, it's a huge learning experience, right? This opportunity was heaven-sent, it was awesome," Hunt added.

"We have some pretty good food. Some really good snacks out here. And if you stop by, our fries are like really big. They're crispy and they're really good. And yeah, I just definitely encourage people to stop by and try our snacks."

Their plan is to run the concession until September long weekend and they hope to run it again next year if all goes well.

For more information on Breezy Bites, head to their Facebook page here.