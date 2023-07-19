Penticton firefighters challenging community, families to epic water fight this Friday

Photo: Mike Biden

Think you can fight like a Penticton firefighter? Test out your skills and have some fun at the annual 'Great Water Fight' this Friday.

Penticton fire crews are challenging locals to help them fight the heat wave by having an epic water fight on July 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Penticton Secondary School sports field.

They will be bringing out the big hoses, so prepare to get soaked.

The family-friendly event is free for all to attend, and everyone is encouraged to come prepared with sunscreen on and water pistols in hand.

There will be some spare water guns on hand just in case.

Drinking water will be available as well so everyone stays hydrated.

If the fire department gets called to deal with an incident, the event will be rescheduled.