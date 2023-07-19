South Okanagan kid baseball players see success leading up to provincials, nationals

Photo: SOMBA Tigers

The South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association had a big weekend, seeing their 11-Under AAA team take home gold and their 18-Under AAA team clinch first place in their division ahead of provincials.

SOMBA Tigers 11U coach Andrew Nendick told Castanet he was incredibly proud of the team's 6-0 showing in their division at the "Rumble in the Ridge" tournament in in Maple Ridge.

"It's great. We're hosting the regional tournament for our Interior riding at the end of this month and if we perform in that tournament, then we'll play in the provincials," Nendick said.

"This group has been playing together forever, most of them since they were T-ball age ... These kids work hard, and they compete."

The success of this past weekend means they are riding high heading into their provincial qualifier in Penticton on July 28-30, at McLaren Park Field. The public is encouraged to come out to cheer the boys on.

The SOMBA 18U team also had a great weekend, clinching first place in their division.

They too are looking forward to provincials and hoping to earn a spot at nationals in Winnipeg.

For more information on SOMBA and game times and locations to cheer the young athletes on, click here.