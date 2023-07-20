Penticton couple raising funds for beloved friend and father facing tough diagnosis

Photo: GoFundMe/Chris Brouchard Blake Richardson, a 37-year-old father in Penticton, is facing the battle of his life with a rare disease.

A Penticton couple is hoping the community will help to make a difference in the life of their friend who is suddenly facing a severe and scary health crisis.

Chris Bouchard has known Blake Richardson, 37, since they were buddies in high school. When Bouchard and his wife Erika moved back to Penticton in 2016, they got to see firsthand what an amazing father, friend and inspiration Richardson had become, even competing in Ironman events.

"He has always been superhuman and an inspiration to many for his tenacity, drive and humble attitude," Bouchard says.

But in 2022, Richardson started experiencing odd symptoms, particularly for his level of fitness and health-consciousness.

In July and August of that year, he had temporary blindness in one eye for several weeks. Blood pressure tests had him off the charts, and he was admitted to hospital, eventually to be diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, an autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys.

Richardson's kidney function was severely depleted and it was clear to doctors he would need dialysis and, as soon as possible, a donor.

He tried to keep working through his treatment, but he remained in decline, and now is no longer able to financially provide for his family, including a beloved ten-year-old daughter.

"The unfortunate reality is that this is going to be Blake's life until a suitable donor can be found and he can receive a transplant," Bouchard says.

"Fortunately, he has several people selflessly going through the testing to see if they are a match and he is hopeful he will have a new kidney soon, with a surgery date sometime in the next few months."

Bouchard and his wife decided to set up a GoFundMe to try and help, with the goal of covering living expenses like their mortgage, car payments, bills and groceries for a year.

"We love Blake so much and it is important to us to help lessen the impact of financial stress for him in the months ahead. At this point, we don’t know how long it will be until there is a match," Bouchard says.

"We also don’t know if he’ll be able to train or compete in the Ironman after his transplant, but what we do know is we can support him through this period of his life as the same cheerleaders."

Richardson himself is full of thanks to everyone who has already helped.

"Throughout this whole crazy journey this past year, my friends and family have been so thoughtful and present. Thank you to every single one of you, especially my mom," Richardson says.

"Every single nurse and doctor has gone above and beyond with their warm hearts and gentle care. Thank you, you're appreciated. Lastly, [my daughter] has been a ray of light, smiles, and laughs and has made this journey worthwhile."

The GoFundMe has a $50,000 goal, and has already raised roughly $8,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. It can be found online here.

Bouchard also urges anyone interest in living donation to visit www.kidney.ca for more information.