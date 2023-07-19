Summerland slide work along Hwy 97 finishing up, all lanes could reopen before the end of July

Contributed Kyle Martens

UPDATE: 4:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Highway 97 through Summerland could be fully reopened before the end of July.



In an update on Wednesday afternoon, MoTI said there is no further blasting scheduled on Highway 97.



Rock scaling work will be ongoing to remove the remaining unstable material from the slope above the roadway.



MoTI said traffic on the highway on Thursday will be single-lane alternating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with up to 20-minute delays while rock scaling continues, and barriers are re-installed.



"Otherwise, Highway 97 through the slide site will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction with a 30 km/hour construction speed zone in place until further notice," they added.



"The ministry is anticipating a full opening of Highway 97 before the end of July."



The remaining work for the slide site involves dismantling and removing the lock block safety wall that was erected prior to the start of blasting, installing a southbound concrete roadside barrier, and continued debris removal and cleanup.

Construction and road closures have been ongoing on the highway since Monday, May 15, after a silt and clay bluff beside Highway 97 fell and material covered all four lanes of the highway.



ORIGINAL: 1:55 p.m.

A Castanet reader captured unique footage of ongoing blasting work at the Highway 97 Summerland rockslide site on Tuesday night, flying a drone out to get a bird's eye view.

Kyle Martens submitted the video and said the drone he used is under 250 grams and flown legally.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been conducting multiple controlled blasts, closing the highway intermittently over the past months and successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope above the highway.

The ministry's crews previously determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material to come down.

An update from the ministry said their geotechnical engineer will be reviewing the site Wednesday to determine if any future blasts will be required to complete this phase of the work.