Raw video captures bird's eye view of Summerland slide blasting along Hwy 97

Contributed Kyle Martens

A Castanet reader captured unique footage of ongoing blasting work at the Highway 97 Summerland rockslide site on Tuesday night, flying a drone out to get a bird's eye view.

Kyle Martens submitted the video and said the drone he used is under 250 grams and flown legally.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been conducting multiple controlled blasts, closing the highway intermittently over the past months and successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope above the highway.

The ministry's crews previously determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material to come down.

An update from the ministry said their geotechnical engineer will be reviewing the site Wednesday to determine if any future blasts will be required to complete this phase of the work.