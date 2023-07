Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has announced a sudden, unexpected closure of the Keremeos Transfer Station.

"Due to an unforeseen operational issue, the [station] is closed until further notice," a press release issued Wednesday afternoon reads.



"Customers are asked to avoid the site at this time to allow crews to conduct operations."



The district plans to release more information once the problem is resolved, and thanks the public for its patience.