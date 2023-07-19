Military, RCMP working to dispose of artillery found at closed Keremeos Transfer Station

Photo: RDOS

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Keremeos RCMP have confirmed that an "identified ordnance," generally meaning artillery military supplies according to the definition of the word, is being destroyed after being found at the Keremeos Transfer Station Wednesday.

Crews including RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces and the RDOS are on scene to attend a "planned safe disposal" of the object, which is of "unknown origin."

RCMP information is sparce at this time as to what exactly the item is.

Local residents are warned they may hear a "loud explosion or similar noise."

The transfer station remains closed, as well as El Rancho Drive.

RCMP say the public is not in danger while the ordnance is disposed of.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has announced a sudden, unexpected closure of the Keremeos Transfer Station.

"Due to an unforeseen operational issue, the [station] is closed until further notice," a press release issued Wednesday afternoon reads.



"Customers are asked to avoid the site at this time to allow crews to conduct operations."



The district plans to release more information once the problem is resolved, and thanks the public for its patience.