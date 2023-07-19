Tim Hortons Camp Day arrives in South Okanagan

Photo: Tim Hortons South Okanagan

Time for a mid-day caffeine break? Head down to your local South Okanagan Tim Hortons and enjoy a treat while supporting their annual Camp Day fundraiser.

Today, July 19, South Okanagan Tims locations will be donating 100 per cent of all coffee and iced coffee sales, plus Take 12s, to the Camp Day initiative that creates life-changing experiences for kids that develop important life skills and perhaps even ultimately break the cycle of poverty.

Camp Day bracelets will also be available for sale, with proceeds supporting the camps.

Owner-operator Nicole MacMillan, who owns the multiple South Okanagan Tims franchises, is thrilled to support the cause every year.

"Together, we will connect even more young people to the magic of Tims Camps, and in turn, help our community prosper," said MacMillan in a press release. Last year, the collective South Okanagan stores raised roughly $60K.

"We look forward to seeing you. Thank you for your support!"