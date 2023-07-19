Summerland council shoots down massive dock proposed at Trout Creek development

Photo: District of Summerland

Summerland council has shot down an application by a developer for a private 48-slip dock on Okanagan Lake in Trout Creek.

At Monday evening's meeting, council deliberated the request from Kerkhoff: Develop-Build, developers of the 45-unit strata project on Landry Crescent, which had previously been approved by council.

The group had hoped to get a similar green light for a zoning bylaw amendment needed to add a large dock to their vision, extending 127.1 metres into the lake for up to 48 boats on a T-shaped dock.

The rezoning had received preliminary approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Forests had also voiced "no concerns" with the rezoning. plus the Penticton Indian Band shared its support for the dock. Provincial authorities would, however, still have the final say and conduct their own study despite any zoning decisions by council.

"The proposed dock will be used entirely for residential purposes, with no fuel sales or commercial activity allowed. We have commissioned an environmental assessment, which identified that the dock is located within a 'No Colour zone' for Kokanee shore spawning and a 'No Colour zone' for plant species-at-risk," explained Mark Koch with Kerkhoff in a letter presented to council.

District staff noted it would be an "unprecedented" size in Trout Creek, though recommended council give the bylaw amendment and first and second reading to then send the matter to public hearing.

But some on council had concerns. Included in the presentation package were 56 pages of community correspondence, the vast majority of which were opposing the dock.

"It will obstruct other people's leisure activities," said Coun. Richard Barkwill, citing users of the lake outside of motorboats like paddleboarders, kayakers, swimmers and the like.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen noted that council did not get any heads up about any future plans by the developer for a dock back when they first approved the development permit for the lot in 2021, something Mayor Doug Holmes was bothered by too.

"I really think that we, in the future, when we have a development, we need to know what the whole thing is going to look like, not what this is going to look like now, and then two years later, an add on," Holmes said.

"I don't think we like it, I don't like think public likes it."

Other concerns included environmental issues, precedent-setting, and that such a large dock would be serving a select, elite group of people, and potentially inhibiting general public enjoyment.

"I think that 48 boat slips is too much, it's almost like a mini-marina," Trainer said.

"We can't have the expectation that every unit [as we continue to densify the lakeshore] will have a boat slip. That's unsustainable, and we can't continue to do that to our lake."

"I feel that our community has felt that this is an over-built structure for this particular waterway," Coun. Janet Peake added.

"We may get [electric] boats, we may get [electric] sea-doos, life can change, but we want to reduce our carbon footprint. I certainly think that a dock of 48 units is far too large of construction for infrastructure on the water. And I don't think that our community wants to see that."

Coun. Doug Patan was the lone voice supporting the staff recommendation to send the matter to public hearing, advocating for hearing what the community has to say first-hand.

A motion to reject the rezoning request passed with only Patan against.

The developer is able to make a re-application with a design change for consideration by council, should they wish to do so.