Penticton warning drivers of new three-way stop on Ellis at Westminster

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is reminding residents watch for traffic changes along Ellis Street beginning Thursday morning.

A new three-way stop is opening at the intersection of Westminster Avenue East. The city states the goal is to "improve safety and slow traffic in the area."

Work is underway completing line painting, and the stop signs will be uncovered Wednesday evening.

"Anyone driving, walking or riding through this area is asked to slow down and watch for the new signage and road markings," reads a press release from the city issued Wednesday.

"Also note that the posted speed limit in this area is 30 km/hour."

The work is part of ongoing Penticton Creek restoration.