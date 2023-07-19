Legendary Rock Live! show coming to Penticton in support of local charity

Photo: The Gary Cable Project

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen in conjunction with The Gary Cable Foundation has announced an upcoming fundraising concert: "Legendary Rock Live! Featuring the Gary Cable Project."

On Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton, the show will feature a "spectacular celebration of the music that defined a generation," including songs by Chicaco, Supertramp, Earth Wind and Fire, Tina Turner, Billy Joel and more.

The band features a host of dynamic Canadian musicians at the top of their game and special musical guests.

The Gary Cable Project recently played a sold-out three-night gig as guests of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra called "Orchestral Rock Odyssey."

Concert proceeds and silent auction proceeds over expenses will support work done by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen through The Gary Cable Foundation.

Tickets are available online here or by phone 250-276-2144.