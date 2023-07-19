Penticton Canadian Tire green-lit for expansion

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian Tire in Penticton has the go ahead to majorly increase its footprint.

At Tuesday's meeting, city council unanimously approved the location's plans to expand.

The plans include increasing the retail area from 4,214 square metres to 7,770 square metres, and increasing the warehouse floor area from 1,849 square metres to 3,509 square metres.

A 1,013 square metre outdoor garden centre at the south side of the expanded building will also be included.

The city will be responsible for the legal fees associated with removing the covenant from title on Railway Street.