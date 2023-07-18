218340
Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society calls for volunteers to help monitor for invasive mussels

Residents with private docks are being asked to step up and help out for the third year of a citizen science project aimed at protecting Okanagan lakes from invasive mussels.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) is looking for support from community members who own private docks on Kalamalka, Wood, Okanagan, Skaha and Osoyoos lakes.

Volunteers will be provided with a pair of monitors to attach to their docks and will be required to check them for invasive mussels every two weeks from July through September.

OASISS executive director Lisa Scott said the significance of community involvement in this project is present in continuing to protect local lakes from invasive mussels.

"This project presents a unique opportunity to expand our monitoring efforts to regions that were previously inaccessible," she added.

The zebra and quagga mussels have infested close to 700 lakes in North America since they were first introduced to the Great Lakes in the late 1980s.

While there has been no reported introduction of live zebra or quagga mussels into B.C. lakes or waterways to date, OASISS said that the risk of contamination through watercraft is ever-present.

To keep out invasive species, early detection remains crucial.

"The consequences of an invasion would be dire, causing irreversible damage to lake ecosystems, water quality, recreation and tourism, and municipal water infrastructure," OASISS said.

Anyone bringing any type of watercraft into the province, including kayaks and paddleboards, is reminded to stop at all mussel inspection stations along the way.

"An invasive mussel introduction would impact every member of our community," Scott said. "This project offers a chance for people to actively participate in combating an important environmental issue that affects us all. Our lakes are central to our community and protecting them has never been more imperative."

The volunteer project is being funded by the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Okanagan WaterWise outreach and education program as part of its “Don’t Move A Mussel” campaign. This effort augments invasive mussel monitoring in lakes across the province and is run by the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

If you are interested in this citizen science project, contact [email protected]

For more information on the risks invasive mussels pose to the Okanagan and find prevention tips, visit www.DontMoveAMussel.ca

