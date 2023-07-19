Penticton night market promises art, fashion and fun

Photo: Leir House Cultural Centre

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council has announced its inaugural Night Markets this summer.

Described as "two nights of art, fashion, food, and culture at the Leir House," the markets will take place on July 27 and August 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Local artisans will be selling art, clothing, jewelry, and more. Attendees will also be able to see current Arts Council exhibitions and visit Artist in Residence studios, as well as enjoying live music and food trucks.

Anyone with questions can contact [email protected]

The night market will take place at 220 Manor Park in Penticton at the Leir House Cultural Centre.