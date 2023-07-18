Highway 97 through Summerland to close briefly Tuesday evening for more blast work

Photo: Chute Creek Construction The blast on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland on Friday

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be conducting another blast at Summerland's landslide that will close Highway 97 for a short period Tuesday night, and it might be the last.

An update from the ministry said the remedial slide work will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Our geotech engineer will review the site Wednesday to determine if any future blasts will be required to complete this phase of the work," the ministry added.

Travellers are asked to watch for and obey traffic control. Alternate routes are available through the Summerland Giant's Head Road or via Hwy 3, 3A, 97C and 5A.

The ministry has been closing the highway intermittently over the past months and successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope above the highway.

The ministry's crews previously determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material to come down.

Two-way traffic will continue through the highway site otherwise until further notice. Road users can continue to expect five to 10-minute delays daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.