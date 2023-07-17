Penticton Speedway hosting high-end cars for race this weekend

Photo: Penticton Speedway

High-octane racing is coming to the Penticton Speedway when the RS1 Series Cup race returns to track this weekend.

On July 22, the even which promises "non-stop action and live music" will take over the Speedway.



Gates open at 4:30 p.m., welcoming fans of all ages. Fans wanting an up-close experience can attend the "Front Stretch Fan Walk" at 6 p.m., which allows attendees to mingle with fellow racing enthusiasts and check out the cars and drivers before the racing begins.

Then at 7 p.m., the RS1 Series Cup Race will begin, featuring high-end, full-bodied track cars competing in the first oval track race of the season.



Currently leading the Cup Series points standings is Ryley Seibert with 60 points, followed by Noel Dowler with 57 points and Cameron Hayley in third place with 55 points.



Also taking place that evening will be the King of the Hill event at 7:30 p.m..

Fans can register on-site to participate. Two street cars will go head-to-head for two laps from a dead stop.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to bring their own helmets.

Tickets for the whole event can be purchased online for $20, or at the gate for $25. Children under 10 are free of charge, and parking on site is free as well.



Bo Betty's, Burnout BBQ and the Footlong Hotdog Stand food trucks will be on site for any hungry fans.