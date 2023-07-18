Historic railway building in Penticton to be handed over to new owners for future preservation

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resources Centre Society is looking forward to formally gifting the historic Penticton CPR Station to OneSky Community Resources.

On Wednesday, the society will pass on stewardship of the 82-year-old building to One Sky, with an unveiling of a dedication plaque.

Mayor Bloomfield from the City of Penticton and representatives from both non-profit organizations will be in attendance.

The society has worked hard over 35 years to ensure that the building, located at 216 Hastings Avenue, remained active in the community.

OneSky is a longterm tenant, so a perfect fit to hand over the reigns.

“It’s a heritage site, so we have an interest in preserving and maintaining not only the building and its significance as a place where people landed when they arrived in Penticton, but also the legacy of service and support that the Kinsmen Club has provided this community for decades,” said Tanya Behardien, OneSky executive director.

OneSky plans to use the space to expand their community programs and services. The hope is that the community will continue to benefit from OneSky services, as well as the preservation of a historical building.

According to the society, the full vision for the property is "under development and includes the current tenants remaining in the building."