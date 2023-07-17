'Car 40' program pairing police and mental health professionals coming to Penticton

Photo: Castanet

Penticton is finally joining the ranks of communities like Kelowna and Kamloops with the roll-out of a Car 40 program.

The provincially-funded program pairs RCMP officers with health care professionals in order to better address the needs of people they come across day-to-day, and it has long been a request of local council and police.

“This program will play an essential role in meeting our priority of a safe and resilient community," said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release issued Monday.

"The city, RCMP and other local agencies have long advocated for this service as a way to allow people in mental health crisis to be treated with a greater level of care and concern and connect them with the assistance they need."

An additional goal, according to the B.C. government, is to free up law enforcement agents to focus on crime.

"We have heard from many police departments and health authorities that currently run Mobile Integrated Crisis Response Teams that the programs are extremely helpful - and the demand is growing. Expanding the MICR Teams program will help connect more people in crisis with the appropriate supports and services they need," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a press release.

The province said they will work with local health authorities and police to put together the program for implementation "as quickly as possible."

Mayor Bloomfield is ready to hit the ground running.

“Today’s announcement is not a silver bullet but rather a major step forward and we look forward to the details on how quickly the program can be in operation in Penticton," Bloomfield said.

"We’re excited by the opportunity this partnership will provide and we’re ready to begin immediately.”