Historic military plane arrives in Penticton

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

A rare, historic military plane touched down in Penticton Monday morning, soon to be followed by another ahead of a weekend of flights and ground-viewing opportunities.

The huge B-17 Flying Fortress roared into Penticton Airport around 9 a.m. Monday. It will be joined on Thursday, July 20 by a B-25 Mitchell.

The public exhibition, hosted by the Penticton Flying Club, will be open Tuesday through Sunday to see one or both of the historic planes.

"This is the first time [we have hosted these planes] since COVID," said Kim Williams, Penticton Flying Club secretary and avid local pilot.

"We are so luck to have both. This is going to be a really exciting weekend."

Hailing from the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum, the planes will be made available for ground tours and a limited number of opportunities to take a flight.

The B-17, which is already on the ground in Penticton, is known as "Sentimental Journey," and is one of only five currently flying in the world. The model was used extensively for operations in Europe between 1941-45, but this specific plane flew missions in the Pacific.

The B-25 was one of the most versatile aircraft in the Second World War. The plane arriving in Penticton, known as "Maid in the Shade," spent wartime over Italy and Yugoslavia in 1944.

Tickets to view the planes on the ground can be purchased at the gate, and the Penticton Flying Club will be having a BBQ all day Saturday and Sunday.

Williams said all are welcome at the family-friendly event.

More up-close tours of the planes on the ground are available for $15 per person or $30 per family, also available at the gate.

Flights cost between $375 and $850 USD, depending on the plane and the seat. More information on ticketing and booking flights can be found here.

The Airbase Arizona is a non-for-profit educational organization affiliated with the Smithsonian.