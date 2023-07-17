Penticton businesses ready to help make a splash on the lake and beat the heat

Photo: Coyote Cruises

There are plenty of ways to make a splash in Penticton this summer.

Float the ever-popular Okanagan River channel through Coyote Cruises, located at 215 Riverside Dr.

Offering online booking, floaters can book transportation from start to finish and choose from single, double and party-size floaties inflated on site.

A tube and bus combo ticket starts at $19.05, with a party-size floatie holds up to four people. Approximately three hours in length, the seven kilometer river channel is the perfect way to spend a lazy morning or afternoon in Penticton with family and friends.

Worried about your keys, wallet and phone? Coyote Cruises has you covered, offering all the supplies you’ll need to keep your personal belongings dry.

For more information and to book your pass online, visit coyotecruises.com.

Looking for another relaxing activity? Try stand up paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake! Paddleboards can be rented through Sun n’ Sup shop, located in beautiful Naramata at 176 Robinson Ave.

Sun n’ Sup offers lessons to beginners as well as kayak-rentals for those looking to try something seated.

And if you fall in love with stand up paddleboarding, Sun n’ Sup offers boards for sale. iSups are inflatable, coming with their own carrying case on wheels as well as a a paddle and inflater.

For more information, visit sunnsup.com.

Got that need for speed? Rent a boat, seadoo or a party barge - which can hold up to 24 people - from Pier Water Sports, located just behind the Penticton Lakeside Resort on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Rentals can be booked online with a variety of different types of boats to choose from, with prices starting as low as $292 for a speed boat.

Kayaks and stand up paddleboards are also up for rent.

Visit pierwatersports.com for more information or to book a rental.

Penticton Boat Club & Rentals also offers a variety of rentals on both Okanagan and Skaha Lakes, ranging from pontoons, speedboats and seadoos.

Find them at 293 Marina Way in Penticton, or visit pentictonboatrentals.com for more information or to book your rental online.

