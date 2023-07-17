Every Child Matters crosswalk unveiling in Keremeos stands as the 'beginning' to build a stronger foundation

Photo: Tim Petruk Downtown crosswalk painted in Kamloops in 2022 to honour anniversary of Tk'emlups grave discovery

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) and the Village of Keremeos will be unveiling the Every Child Matters Crosswalk on Monday.

The LSIB said the crosswalk is part of a yearlong project in which a collaboration started with the current Mayor Jason Wiebe and the LSIB Language and Cultural Support Worker, Stacey Donovan.

The project began as an inquiry into taking steps toward reconciliation, restoration and building a better future for all of our community.

"The crosswalk is not a simple crosswalk where you paint on the ground and tick off a box in the proverbial reconciliation work and on to the next project. The project meant many talks, educational research and respecting the cultural protocols between two governing bodies and their communities," the LSIB said in a news release.

"The unveiling of the crosswalk could not have taken place without the many community members working together to bring it to fruition. The crosswalk site, the land and the people held a private land brush-off ceremony prior to the unveiling to ensure that the land and those in attendance unite and witness the positive changes, the steps forward in reconciliation and the first steps toward the healing walk into the next generations."

The Every Child Matters crosswalk will be added between the municipal office and the children’s playground in Memorial Park.

The community is invited to come to the 9 a.m. unveiling ceremony at Memorial Park on Monday.

The LSIB said the crosswalk stands as a visual piece of art that showcases that "Every single child that was taken from their parents throughout the colonization of Canada--matter. That each child that was ripped from their homes, that went missing, that were abused (spiritual, sexual, physical, mental, and emotional) matter. That their lives and the attempted genocide of our people all across Turtle Island mattered. That the aftermath and ongoing trauma within our communities is an everlasting consequence of the Indian Residential Schools."

Furthermore, the LSIB said they will continue speaking the truth by "honouring those that have come before us, those that are survivors and living with us and those building the future that is yet to be seen. Projects such as this are the beginning and we all are inspired to create ways forward and to ensure that the coming seven generations are being nurtured in the best way."

The band hopes the crosswalk is the first of, hopefully, many collaborations to bring the community together and build a stronger foundation.

"As a community, we can learn, acknowledge and work together to bring about a pathway into the next seven generations that honour those that are unable to be with us to see the work now being accomplished.

"Let us never forget that Every Child Matters is more than a date on a calendar, is more than a colour of a shirt, and is truly greater than cement and paint. It is what we as people choose every day.

Let us come together to choose to never forget the children that are not with us, let us never forget the survivors and the trauma that we see every day, and finally let us never forget that together we can make a difference."