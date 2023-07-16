Summerland rescue in need of more volunteers to care for pasture animals

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for volunteer pasture workers to help look after their sweet rescues.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said they are looking for somebody who would want to join their pasture crew for Saturday mornings.

"There's no experience necessary and it is a lot of fun. The perks are excellent," she added.

The work includes typical farm chores, such as cleaning out the stalls and helping set up some cool water for the animals to hang out in.

Luckily there's always a friendly goat, duck or piggy to keep you company.

"Snuggles are encouraged because they will ask for it, almost demand it," Huot-Stewart said. "So it is a prerequisite that snuggling the animals is a good thing."

If the pasture work is something that interests you, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] - attention pasture crew.