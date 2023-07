Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton Fire Department has a new truck and had community members be part of the traditional Housing Ceremony.

Fire departments will celebrate the arrival of a new fire truck by pushing it into its new home, by hand.

Residents helped wash the truck and push it into the bay on Thursday night.

The new combination rescue/pumper engine will serve the community for the next 20 years.

Photo: City of Penticton