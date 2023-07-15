Penticton Pickleball Club wants to see more courts added as sport popularity grows

Photo: ThinkStock

The Penticton Pickleball Club (PPC) will be presenting an update on membership and pitch on how more courts would benefit the city to council on Tuesday.

The PPC was formed as a “Not for Profit Society” in 2015, starting off with 87 members. Now in 2023, they report being capped at 370 members, which is a 20 per cent increase from the previous year and they hold a waiting list of over 40 people.

In their report, the club said they are waiting on the two courts to finish being constructed of the four courts approved in 2019.

The club said they were told by city staff that the courts are included in the 2023/27 Financial Plan and will be constructed at Robinson Park in 2024.

In their presentation, the club states more pickleball courts would benefit the City of Penticton through community impact, social development and economic impacts.

Community impacts include: Ability to accommodate more players/citizens, resulting in a more active, healthy community. Inclusion of youth and school programs in Penticton Pickleball Club programming. (SLMS, PMSS, Outma, Holy Cross have all requested time/instruction). While pickleball continues to be a sport predominantly played by seniors and retirees, it is developing into a sport for all ages (10-80 years at BC Championships in Vernon) Positive social interactions at the courts during Club and Public time. The pandemic really made people within our city think more about how they can socialize, how they can recreate, and pickleball has created a safe, interactive environment for many to gather and socialize while participating in the sport.

Social Development: Discovery House is one of several organizations that have requested ‘learn to play pickleball’ programming for their clients/membership. Tournament fundraising o The 2019 Cardiac tournament raised $6,000 for the Hospital Foundation. The 2022 Mental Health tournament raised $25,000 for local Mental Health initiatives.

Economic Impact: Pickleball tournament tourism (players from the Lower Mainland, Whistler & Alberta attended the Mental Health tournament in September 2022 Tournaments could be scheduled during the shoulder season months of May, June, and September.



The PPC will present to council during the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.