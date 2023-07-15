Penticton Fire Department quickly doused fire in the industrial area

Photo: Penticton Fire Department Penticton Fire Department file photo

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Penticton Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rob Trousdell said crews were called to a three-alarm fire at Peerless Limited in the industrial area shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Three engines and one rescue truck responded and extinguished the fire. The fire crews were able to contain the fire in the original warehouse bay where it is believed to have started.

The quick work done by crews left no other buildings affected. There is extensive smoke and water damage reported, however.

Trousdell said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

UPDATE: 12:32 p.m.

The City of Penticton said the fire at Peerless Limited in the industrial area has been extinguished.

Crews are now securing the property.

ORIGINAL: 11:42 a.m.

The City of Penticton said the Penticton Fire Department crews are responding to a fire in the industrial area at Peerless Limited on Saturday morning.

Residents are asked to avoid the area around Page Avenue and Dartmouth Road to allow crews to respond safely.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.