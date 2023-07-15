Penticton RCMP locate missing 15-year old girl

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The Penticton RCMP said the missing teen has been found safe.

Her photo and identifying information have been removed from this story.

ORIGINAL: 10:40 a.m.

The Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager, whom they believe to be high risk.

According to the police, the teen has left her care home in the past; however, this extended absence has brought concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300.