Penticton RCMP are looking to the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year old girl

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager, whom they believe to be high risk.

According to the police, 15-year-old Hannah Kruger has left her care home in the past; however, this extended absence has brought concern for her well-being.

Kruger is reported to suffer from substance use issues and is known to be resourceful in leaving the area.

She is First Nations, with long black hair with faded red highlights, is approximately 5 ft 1’, 130 pounds with a scar on her right arm.

Police said Kruger was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts and no shoes. She does use the alias of ‘Anastasia’.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kruger is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300.