South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society hosting annual Pride Fruit Float down the Penticton channel

Photo: Casey Richardson Dozens of people showed up at Penticton?s Coyote Cruises for the Fruit Float in 2022

Grab a floatie and hit the Penticton channel on Sunday for the third annual Fruit Float with the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.

The pride celebration event is free and accessible, with participants needing to bring their own floaties to drop into the river or book tubes and bus rides with Coyote Cruises, who are giving 10 per cent off tube rentals for all participants.

Participants are encouraged to wear bright swimwear.

The event starts at 12 p.m. at Coyote Cruises for photos, a pop-up dance party and a pride swag giveaway.

Floaties will launch at 12:30 p.m.