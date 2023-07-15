BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch in desperate need of treats

Photo: Pexels

The BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch is hoping the public can help them make "tails wag and purrs rumble" by dropping off a snack for their animals.

"We're in need of delicious treats for our adorable furry friends who are patiently awaiting their forever homes," the SPCA said in their post.

"Whether they're canine companions or feline friends, these treats will bring joy to their day and show them some extra love."

The charity is asking for any spare cat or dog treats lying around to be dropped off in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive or online here for monetary contributions.

"Your contribution will make a real difference in the lives of these precious animals."