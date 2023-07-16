Peach Classic Triathlon to close Lakeshore Drive area, cause traffic delays through Penticton Sunday morning

Photo: Peach Classic Triathlon

The 40th annual Peach Classic Triathlon kicks off early Sunday morning and will be taking over parts of Penticton and Naramata.

The race was taken over earlier this year by a dedicated group of triathletes at the Penticton Triathlon Club.

The new organizers are maintaining the race’s core Olympic distance event (1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, 10 km run) and sprint distance event (750 m swim, 20 km bike and 5 km run), and have added a sprint (400 m swim, 10 km bike and 2.5 km run) event perfect for those who are new to the sport.

The races start at 7:00 a.m. at Rotary Park Beach and organizer warn travellers to expect delays at all pints of contact for the race

The special event road closure is as follows:

Event Route Details Road Closures: 4:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. – Complete closure of Lakeshore Dr. from the east side of Winnipeg St. to the east side of Martin St. (Finish Line Area) 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. – Complete closure of Lakeshore Dr. from the east side of Winnipeg St. to the north side of Churchill Ave. at Riverside Dr. 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Complete closure of Lakeshore Dr. from the east side of Martin St. to the northwest side of Front St. Traffic Control:

Traffic Control Personnel at: Ellis St. and Marina Way Roundabout Front St. & Lakeshore Dr. intersection Tupper Ave. & Lower Bench Rd. At 1725 Naramata Rd. (Sprint distance bike turnaround) Robinson Rd. & Naramata Rd.

Directional Control Personnel at: Munson Ave. and Upper Bench Rd. Middle Bench Rd. and Tupper Ave. Vancouver Place and Vancouver Ave. Vancouver Ave. & Van Horne – no entry to Vancouver Ave. Vancouver Ave. & Abbott St. – no entry to Vancouver Ave. Vancouver Ave. & Grandview St. – no entry to Vancouver Ave. Middle Bench Rd. bike turn Sun Rock Lookout (Painted Rock) Standard bike turnaround

Manned Barricades: Lakeshore Dr. & Main St. - Access to Pier Water Sport Rentals and Lakeside Resort Lakeshore Dr. at Veterans Way – no access to Lakeshore Dr. Lakeshore Dr. at Martin St. – no access to Lakeshore Dr. Lakeshore Dr. at Winnipeg St. – no access to Lakeshore Dr. Lakeshore Dr. at Power St. until 9:00 am Churchill Ave. & Riverside Dr. until 9:00 am Motel driveways on Lakeshore Dr. and Riverside Dr. until 9:00 am Martin St. & Estabrook Ave. – no entry to Lakeshore Dr. Main St. & Westminster Ave. – no entry to Lakeshore Dr.



For more event details, visit peachclassic.ca

Photo: Contributed