Penticton working on vision for a more accessible city

Penticton city council has appointed nine people to form a task force to develop an accessibility plan that "identifies access challenges and proposes actions to remove and prevent barriers to the city’s services," as per a provincial directive.

In September 2022, the provincial government introduced new legislation mandating municipalities to have such a plan.

Local council appointed nine people, made up of community members with diverse backgrounds, with experience or knowledge in accessibility challenges.

The task force has identified "a number of specific barriers with suggested actions and a draft list of priorities has been proposed for further discussion," according to a city press release.

"The work of the task force is a vital step toward making our community more liveable and accessible,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Our goal to be inclusive and proactive can only occur when we identify and address the barriers that impede people’s ease of access to our services and facilities. The accessibility plan is an important first step.”

The community is invited to comment as well, on any barriers they have experienced while using city facilities or services, via an online survey.

“Hearing from the community will help us to identify and remove barriers that people experience while trying to use City services and facilities,” said Jamie Lloyd-Smith, the city’s social development specialist.

“We encourage you to visit the Accessible City webpage to learn more about accessibility at the City of Penticton.”

According to the Accessible British Columbia Act, a barrier is "anything that hinders the full and equal participation in society of a person with an impairment."

The draft accessibility plan will be presented to council on August 15.