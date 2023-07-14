Highway blast rescheduled for Highway 97, closing roadway through Summerland Friday evening for several hours

Photo: Wes Albinet One Castanet reader captured footage from Okanagan Lake of the blasting work last month

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be conducting another blast in the area of a recent landslide on Friday night, after rescheduling the major work from Thursday night.

MoTI said in their update that the blast was cancelled and now will go ahead on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"There is a substantial blast required for safety reasons so material removal will take longer than previous blasts," their update read.

After this blast work and debris removal is completed, the ministry estimates there will be two more closures for smaller blasts to complete the next phase of work.

Two-way traffic will continue through the highway site otherwise until further notice. Road users can continue to expect five to 10-minute delays daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Travellers are asked to watch for and obey traffic control. Alternate routes are available through the Summerland Giant's Head Road or via Hwy 3, 3A, 97C and 5A.