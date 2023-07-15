Highway 97 through Summerland slow moving with single lane after blast Friday night

Contributed James Burrell

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

Travellers heading through Summerland on Highway 97 are reporting it to be slow-moving and down to a single lane as crews clean up blast work from Friday night.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure previously determined through geotechnical assessments that approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material had to come down from the slope overtop of the highway.

Alternate routes are available through the Summerland Giant's Head Road or via Hwy 3, 3A, 97C and 5A.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

Highway 97 through Summerland has reopened after a lengthy closure was set up for a substantial blast in the slide area.

Crews set off the blast, which sent part of the cliff down and across the roadway.

One Summerland resident caught the action on camera.

Two-way traffic will continue through the highway site otherwise until further notice. Road users can continue to expect five to 10-minute delays daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo: Chute Creek Construction The slide blast work captured by the Chute Creek Construction crews on Friday night

ORIGINAL: 2:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be conducting another blast in the area of a recent landslide on Friday night, after rescheduling the major work from Thursday night.

MoTI said in their update that the blast was cancelled and now will go ahead on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"There is a substantial blast required for safety reasons so material removal will take longer than previous blasts," their update read.

After this blast work and debris removal is completed, the ministry estimates there will be two more closures for smaller blasts to complete the next phase of work.

Two-way traffic will continue through the highway site otherwise until further notice. Road users can continue to expect five to 10-minute delays daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Travellers are asked to watch for and obey traffic control. Alternate routes are available through the Summerland Giant's Head Road or via Hwy 3, 3A, 97C and 5A.