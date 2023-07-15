Team members named to ongoing Okanagan Falls incorporation study

Photo: Visit OK Falls

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has announced the members of the Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study committee.

The combined team will include Neilson Strategies, Horsman Strategies, Leftside Partners, and Inspire Creative, as well as the following committee members:

Rick Wilson

Ian Bowen

Debbie Rose

Kelvin Hall

Randy Ludwar

Kea Adachi

Eugene Dettling

Judy Garner

Eleanor Walker

Marcel Olsthoorn

Next steps will include committee and consultant orientation, which will take place in early August 2023 at a date to be determined.

The Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study will "undertake a thorough, objective and technical examination of the incorporation option and its implications for governance and service delivery in the area," according to an RDOS news release.

More information can be found here.