Wine village in the works for Summerland

Photo: Summerland BottleNeck Wine Village

Summerland BottleNeck Wine Village has announced it hopes to have their new endeavour up and running within the next nine months.

In a press release issued Friday, the village said they hope to open their doors by March 2024. The project, similar in essence to Oliver's District Wine Village, will see multiple tasting rooms and stores for wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries all under one roof by the Summerland marina.



"This project is an exciting endeavour that will showcase the incredible diversity and craftsmanship of the local wine and spirits industry in Summerland," said Ryan Kennedy, project director.

"We aim to offer an all-encompassing experience that combines a picturesque setting with unparalleled convenience, allowing both established and emerging wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries to expand their market share and cater to a wider audience."



Leasing opportunities now open for interested beverage producers.