Penticton council to discuss proposed single-family housing development near Campbell Mountain

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton City Council will ponder supporting bylaw changes to allow a 33-lot single detached housing development on Reservoir Road.

On Tuesday, the proposed development will come before council at their regular meeting.

"The proposed subdivision is consistent with the rural residential OCP designation for the area, but the proponents are looking to change the minimum lot size from one hectare to one acre,” said city planner Steven Collyer in a press release.

“The reason for the change is this proposal would connect to the city’s water system and one acre is generally accepted as a sufficient size for development if municipal water services are available. The one acre size is consistent with the zoning bylaw minimum lot area for country residential zoned properties.”

The 31.5-hectare property east of Naramata Road is currently empty. The land surrounding it includes agricultural and rural-residential use, as well as natural and recreational areas.

In the proposal, five hectares will be set aside to be used as city parkland, expanding the protected area around Campbell Mountain.

The property is currently zoned ‘FG (Forestry and Grazing)’, but the development applicants are looking for "Country Residential" zoning.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday. If they choose to support it, two public information sessions will take place before a public hearing in September, ahead of any final decision.