Historic military planes touching down in Penticton

Photo: Airbase Arizona The B-25 was developed by North American Aviation and used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced and ?Maid in the Shade? is one of 34 still flying today.

Penticton will soon play host to two iconic Second World War Warbirds, and the public will get the chance to see them up close.

On Monday, July 17, a B-17 Flying Fortress will land at the Penticton Airport, joined on Thursday, July 20 by a B-25 Mitchell.

The public exhibition will be open Tuesday through Sunday to see one or both of the historic planes.

Hailing from the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum, the planes will be made available for ground tours and a limited number of opportunities to take a flight.

The B-17 is known as "Sentimental Journey," and is one of only five currently flying in the world. The model was used extensively for operations in Europe between 1941-45, but this specific plane flew missions in the Pacific.

The B-25 was one of the most versatile aircraft in the Second World War. The plane arriving in Penticton, known as "Maid in the Shade," spent wartime over Italy and Yugoslavia in 1944.

Tickets to tour the grounds and view the the planes on the ground are $15 per person, or $30 for a family of four.

Flights cost between $375 and $850 USD, depending on the plane and the seat. More information on ticketing and booking flights can be found here.

The Airbase Arizona is a non-for-profit educational organization affiliated with the Smithsonian.