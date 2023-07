Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has now classified the small fire as "held."

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Fire crews are working on a spot fire at the south end of Penticton.

BC Wildfire Service lists the fire, located in the hills above the northwest edge of Skaha Lake, as just 0.009 hectares.

Crews are now at work.