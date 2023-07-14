Okanagan Falls business owners shares struggles as Eastside Road closure causes hiccups

Casey Richardson

A multiple weeks-long closure of a major road through Okanagan Falls is causing headaches for local businesses, as the detour impacts customers in their busiest season.

A stretch of Eastside Road has been closed to traffic for roughly six weeks, with traffic heading through Mclean Creek Road instead.

The project, which is run by Fortis BC, is adding a four-inch natural gas line (approximately one kilometre long) along the road.

Debby Hall, who owns and farms for The Apple Bin in Okanagan Falls, said the closure has greatly affected their business, with people assuming they're closed even though their section of the roadway is still open.

“They [Fortis] never explained to us this was happening,” she said. “So this has created a big drawback in our sales here at The Apple Bin during our peak season, this is our prime time to be selling our fruit and vegetables here.”

“Right now we're in the prime of our cherry season, we normally would bring in blueberries at this time to be sold. We're not even bringing anything in because we know it's not going to sell. We're not getting the traffic that we normally would.”

Multiple signs line the roadway up to their business, warning of the road closure ahead and deterring any traffic aside from local.

“We actually had to ask for that sign to be added saying ‘Local traffic only’. When they first put that sign-up, it said road closed,” Hall added. “So that was a whole week where people were not coming to our Apple Bin at all.”

Another local business owner, Michel D’Estimauville, said it’s hard for him to determine how much it's affected him because he operates a seasonal business.

“But I know I've lost some customers. I've had customers phone me from when they were on their way [elsewhere after] because they turned around at the road here and they thought I was closed,” he said.

In running Skaha Water Gardens, D’Estimauville added that his longtime customers know to call and he’s able to tell them to drive through. But if they're new customers, they've never been to his shop and don’t understand if he’s open.

He said he wished the "road closed" sign had been placed closer to the construction area, rather than right ahead of his shop.

Kathy Rufiange, one of the owners of Echo Bay Winery, said since their business operates tastings by appointment only, they’ve been able to contact each booking to tell them how to get here.

However, it’s added extra work and visitors still seem to deal with confusion over how to get to the winery with the road closure signs, often leading them to be late.

“It would just be nice to have notice and then we could contact the people that are coming, so we wouldn't have had anybody running into each other.”

In a statement to Castanet, Fortis said they are “carefully planned the construction so we can complete the work safely, quickly and with as few disruptions to the public as possible.”

All of the business owners Castanet spoke with said they didn’t receive any notice from Fortis BC that they were closing the roadway, only finding out by coming across the barricade themselves while travelling.

“Our standard practice is to send letters to any residents, neighbours or businesses that may be impacted by any construction, at least two weeks prior to work starting. These letters inform them of the upcoming work and how they can reach out for more questions, and for this project, we issued those letters on May 18,” Fortis said in response.

Construction first began on June 5 and Fortis added that the road was shut down on June 12, with traffic redirecting along McLean Road.

Hall said information and updates have been limited from Fortis during this time.

Rufiange added that they usually try and go by the barricade and ask the people what's happening to get updates on progress.

Fortis said they will have their own work will be completed on Friday; however, next week the contractors will take the opportunity to repave sections of the road.

“We expect the road to fully re-open between July 21 and July 24, with a newly repaved road.”

As a self-serve fruit stand, The Apple Bin remains open 24 hours for the community to shop at. Skaha Water Gardens is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.