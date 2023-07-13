RDOS asking residents to conserve water while working on emergency repair

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued a temporary water conservation for emergency repair in Naramata.
In a news release, the RDOS said the utilities department crews are currently working on a water leak located outside of the Juniper pump station.
"In order to facilitate this repair, the RDOS is asking residents in the affected areas to conserve water. Please let any of your neighbours in the area know that may not have email or internet," the RDOS said.
Starting from 8:30 a.m. this morning, the following areas are affected:
- Flagstone Rise
- Arawana Road above KVR Trail
- Arawana Place
- Outlook Way
- Workman Place
- Kettle Ridge Way
- Noyes Road
- Mariposa Road
- Winifred Road
All houses on Granite Court will have a water outage, as well as 118 and 122 Slate Place.
Any questions can be directed to the Utilities department at 250-490-4135.
For after-hours water-related emergencies, call Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.