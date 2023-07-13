RDOS asking residents to conserve water while working on emergency repair

Photo: Getty Images

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued a temporary water conservation for emergency repair in Naramata.

In a news release, the RDOS said the utilities department crews are currently working on a water leak located outside of the Juniper pump station.

"In order to facilitate this repair, the RDOS is asking residents in the affected areas to conserve water. Please let any of your neighbours in the area know that may not have email or internet," the RDOS said.

Starting from 8:30 a.m. this morning, the following areas are affected:

Flagstone Rise

Arawana Road above KVR Trail

Arawana Place

Outlook Way

Workman Place

Kettle Ridge Way

Noyes Road

Mariposa Road

Winifred Road

All houses on Granite Court will have a water outage, as well as 118 and 122 Slate Place.

Any questions can be directed to the Utilities department at 250-490-4135.

For after-hours water-related emergencies, call Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.