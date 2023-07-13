New Penticton development sells out in 72 hours

Photo: Kerkhoff Develop-Build

A new Penticton condo development sold out in just 72 hours, according to the developer.

"Sokana," six-storey buildings boasting more than 200 units on Riverside Drive, released its first 96 units for sale and sold out within three days.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming reception Sokana has received, and we are actively working on preparing for the release of the second and final building,” said Bruno Jury, vice president of development for Kerkhoff Develop-Build, in a press release.

“Penticton's appeal as a top investment opportunity continues to grow, and we are excited to offer buyers a chance to be part of this amazing community. The success of Sokana's first release showcases the strong demand and appreciation for quality homes in Penticton."

The development will feature a collection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. It is catered to both residents and investors, given that short-term rentals are allowed for the units.

The developer said plans to release 138 more units for sale in the final building are underway, due this summer.