City of Penticton maintaining Stage 1 water restrictions, while keeping an eye on conditions

The City of Penticton is under Stage 1 water restrictions, while staff continue to monitor the situation as British Columbia enters severe drought conditions.

Residents are always encouraged to conserve wherever possible, despite being only at Stage 1, according to a city press release issued this week. The city has a large store of water in Okanagan Lake and upper reservoirs, allowing residents to stay at Stage 1 at this time.

Stage 1 water restrictions mean:

Odd numbered street addresses may irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only

Even numbered street addresses may irrigate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday only

No watering on Mondays

Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address. Only properties zoned RSM (Mobile Home Park) use their respective unit number in place of street address.

Irrigation times are as follows:

Automatic irrigation/sprinklers can be programmed to run between 12:01 a.m. - 6 a.m. on designated days

Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6-10 a.m. and 6-10 p.m. only on designated days

