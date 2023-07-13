Nominations open for the best in Penticton business

Photo: Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Presented by Total Restoration, the annual awards aim to recognize outstanding businesses and individuals in the city.

"This event celebrates the remarkable achievements and dedication of our local business community," said Nicole Clark, chamber president, in a press release.

"We encourage everyone to participate by nominating deserving businesses and individuals who have made a positive impact."

Award categories include Hospitality Excellence, Workplace Culture Excellence, Service Excellence, Not-for- Profit Award, Community Support Excellence, New Business Award, Marketing & Communications Award, Young Professional of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, and Business of the Year.

The selection process involves a panel of 13 volunteer business and community leaders, who will confidentially use an online platform to review nominee submissions, evaluate criteria and score.

"We look forward to a two-step judging process that ensures thorough evaluations of the nominees," explained chamber executive director Michael Magnusson.

"The judges will identify the top three semi-finalists in each category during the first step, and then engage with each finalist to gain deeper insights before allocating points based on each award’s criteria. Furthermore, because each award has multiple judges, the points are averaged together through the online software so that even the judges don’t know who won until they’re announced on stage. This comprehensive process guarantees the recognition of the most deserving recipients."

The winners will be announced at an awards gala on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, with the theme "Lights, Camera, Excellence in Action."

Nominations can be submitted online here until Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m.