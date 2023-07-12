Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre met with Castanet for a Q&A while in Penticton, before a packed rally Wednesday night

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre's meet-and-greet rally in Penticton has drawn hundreds of interested supporters.

The event at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Wednesday evening packed one of the large ballrooms. A convention centre employee told Castanet that 1,500 people had RSVP'd.

Poilievre had spent the earlier portions of the day touring the city, his first visit to Penticton since becoming party leader, and speaking to local media.

Photo: Casey Richardson

ORIGINAL: 4 p.m.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre is visiting Penticton this week, and speaking with local media.

He met with Castanet News briefly to share his personal opinions and plans regarding local issues including housing and crime rates. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity when appropriate.

Castanet: This is your first official visit to Penticton since becoming party leader. This riding has been held by the NDP since 2015. Why are you visiting now?

Poilievre: Well, local residents feel like the NDP has betrayed them by signing a costly coalition deal with Justin Trudeau. So now the NDP MP is working for Trudeau rather than working for the people out here.

My message is that we need a local common sense person to stand up for people in Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, Trail and other important communities to axe the carbon tax in order to bring home lower prices, lower income tax, so people pay less and bring home more. And incentivize more homebuilding so that our youth can afford a place to live and a roof overhead. That's my common sense plan and I'm here to bring it home.

C: Your plan for housing affordability is cutting red tape and making it easier to build. Many cities in the Okanagan, like Kelowna, are leading the country in this with extremely low development approval times — but rent is still soaring — does the federal government have a larger role to play in housing affordability?

P: Look, housing costs have doubled after eight years of Justin Trudeau and the NDP, their policies are ballooning costs and interest rates. So Justin Trudeau really is the problem and not the solution. The solution is to get rid of the inflationary deficits that are driving up interest rates so that we can have more affordable mortgage payments.

Second, we need to incentivize our cities and towns to speed up and lower the cost of building permits. Canada has the fewest houses [per 1,000 residents] of any country in the G7. That's why our housing is the most expensive. We have the second slowest permitting times in all of the [Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.] So that's why we can't get anything built. My plan is to require large cities to increase the amount of homebuilding permitted by 15 per cent per year, in order to get federal infrastructure grants.

Those that beat that target will get a building bonus so that we can incentivize it. We're also going to sell off 6,000 federal buildings and thousands of acres of unused federal land, to build the homes that our young people need. We're going to back the trade so that we have the builders who can actually do the work. That's how we're going to bring home more affordable homes.

C: Kelowna has the highest crime rate per capita in Canada with the police blaming mostly non-violent prolific offenders. Penticton has a similar problem, with high RCMP caseloads. You have promised “jail not bail” legislation for violent repeat offenders, but it's the property crime that impacts most people and takes up most police crime. How would you help the police address that?

P: Well, the catch-and-release policies of Justin Trudeau and the NDP have caused crime, chaos, drugs and disorder to be unleashed in streets that were safe not long ago. My approach is jail and not bail for serious offenders. And instead of giving out and legalizing crack, heroin, and other hard drugs, I would bring treatment and recovery to addicts.

It's much easier for an addict in British Columbia to get their hands on drugs than it is for them to get their hands on treatment. So I would reverse the decriminalization of heroin and crack that Trudeau and the NDP brought in and I would put the money into beautiful treatment centres that will provide counselling, job training, good habits, and bring our loved ones home, drug-free.

C: The concept of “15-minute cities,” is becoming popular in city planning discourse. Some people seem to believe it is an attempt by big government to control or track their movement. Where do you stand on the 15-minute city concept?

P: I don't think the government should decide where people live and how they live. I think we should leave that up to the free decisions of free people we need. The real problem is that we don't have enough houses and government gatekeepers are blocking construction, I would incentivize faster building permits to free up land, to build more. I'll require all federally funded transit stations large and small be pre-approved for high-density apartments so that young people can live closer to the bus or train. But I'm not going to force people to live in a 15-minute city.

C: Wildfires are a reality every summer in the Thompson-Okanagan. Should the federal government send in military to help out when fires happen, and what should be the threshold to trigger that action?

P: We need a stronger federal response to combat fires and other natural disasters. We need to pool resources and the Canadian Armed Forces I think should play a coordinating role to make sure that places that have more resources than they need in a given season can share those resources quickly and seamlessly with those that have more natural disasters than normal. My election platform will lay out exactly how we intend to do that.

Poilievre will be holding a "meet and greet" and rally at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and the public is welcome. Pre-registration is required online.